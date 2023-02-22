Telangana: Thief dies in an alleged scuffle with watchman in Kushaiguda

A dead body created a commotion at the Srivenkateswara Swamy Temple in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad. However, the watchman said that that he allegedly died in a scuffle while stopping him from resorting to robbery.



According to the watchman's report, a person tried to venture into Srivenkateswara Swamy temple in Kushaiguda at night and steal the money from hundi and idol. He was stopped by a watchman who saw him carrying an idol. He attacked the watchman with stones. The watchman also said to have hit hard with a nearby stick to stop the thief.



In the alleged scuffle, the thief was hit on the head and died on the spot. The officers and police who came to the temple in the morning were shocked to see the dead body. Later the police were informed. In this order, the police have detained the watchman Rangaiah and are interrogating him.