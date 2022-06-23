Telangana: Three killed in a ghastly road accident near Ghatkesar of Hyderabad

In a ghastly road accident, three people were killed on the spot in a recent road accident in Ghatkesar area of ​​Hyderabad. Police have registered a case and investigating it further.



Going into details, the accident took place on Thursday morning near Ghatkesar on the outskirts of the city when an unidentified vehicle collided with a bike on the Warangal National Highway at Aushapur in Ghatkesar area. Three people were killed on the spot in the accident. The dead included a young woman and two young men.

Police arrived at the scene with information from locals and shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating. The details of the dead are yet to be known.