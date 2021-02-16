Telangana: Thunder showers likely in 6 districts

Begumpet: The IMD bulletin on Monday warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur on February 17 and 18 at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Nizamabad and Karinagar districts.

The warning comes in the wake the persisting cyclonic circulation over the north Madhya Maharashtra and its neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

According to the City forecast, on February 18 and 19 there would be generally cloudy sky with light rain. The night temperature during the two days would be 20 degrees Celsius each. The day temperatures would be 33 degrees Celsius each. The bulletin said the lowest minimum temperature in the State of 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. There was an appreciable rise in night temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were normal in most parts and below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some others.

The night temperatures registered elsewhere in the State were: Ramagundam 17.2, Hakimpet 17.8, Mahbubnagar 18.8, Dundigal 18.6, Nizamabad 19.9, Khammam & Nalgonda 19.6 each, Hanamkonda & Hyderabad 19.5 each, Bhadrachalam 19, Adilabad 20.2

The day temperatures in Mahbubnagar and Bhadrachalam touched the day's high of 34.6 degrees Celsius each. They were followed by Adilabad 34.3, Nizamabad 33.8, Ramagundam 33.6, Medak 33.2, Nalgonda & Khammam 33 each, Hyderabad 32.1, Hanamkonda 32, Dundigal & Dundigal 31.9 each, Hakimpet 31.3.