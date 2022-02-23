Telangana: Ticket prices hiked for Sri Rama Navami bramotsavams in Bhadradri

The authorities of Sri Sitharamachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday announced the hike in ticket prices for the annual Sri Rama Navami brahmotsavams.



The temple executive officer Sivaji said that prices of sector 1B has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 while the ticket prices of sector 1A has been hiked from 2,000 to Rs 2,500. The ticket price of sector 1C enhanced from Rs 1,116 to Rs 2,000.



The EO added that the ticket prices of 1D, 1E and 1F have been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 while the prices of 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 3A, 3B, 3C have been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300.



Similarly, the prices of 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 4G increased from Rs 100 to Rs 150.



The officials also said that the ticket price to participate in the 'Mahapattabisekham' has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. "Devotees can pay Rs 5,000 through postal to get a packet of talambralu with five pearls, panche, kanduva, a saree, a jacket and the pooja will be performed in nithya kalyanam with their gotra namas while the devotees can get a packet of talambralu with two pearls, kumkuma, prasadam and a pooja with their gotra namas by paying Rs 1,116," he said.

