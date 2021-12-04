Telangana: Tiger on prowl in Peddapalli district

Tiger is on the prowl in Adavi Somanpalli village of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district. The forest officials alerted the villagers and asked them to stay indoors and not go out during the night.

Movements of tiger from Koyyuru forest area in Bhupalpally to Adavi Somanpalli in Manthani mandal were noticed. An alert warning has been issued to the villagers to Adavi Somanpalli, Venkatapur, Arenda, Khanapur, Kansaipeta villagers. The officials also cautioned the cattle owners in the view of tiger movements.

They also warned not to put up any electric fence in the agricultural fields to kill tiger.