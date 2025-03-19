Telangana to Enhance Livestock Breeding and Fisheries with Major Investments

Telangana is set to enhance its livestock breeding and fisheries industries with significant investments in new facilities. A state-of-the-art Frozen Semen Bull Station in Kansanpally, Ranga Reddy district, will soon be operational, with an investment of ₹21.06 crore. Designed to produce up to 10 lakh frozen semen doses annually, this initiative aims to improve the breeding of high-quality dairy cattle across the State.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the State budget for the financial year 2025-26 by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on 19 March 2025. The government has allocated ₹1,674 crore to the Animal Husbandry department to further strengthen livestock health and breeding initiatives.

As part of these efforts, the Telangana Veterinary Vaccine Production Centre is being relocated from the Veterinary Biological Research Institute in Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad, to Mamidipalli. This relocation will be accompanied by a large-scale expansion, with an investment of ₹300 crore. Additionally, ₹100 crore will be spent on procuring advanced machinery for research and vaccine development. The upgraded facility will house bacterial and viral vaccine production plants, a quality control unit, an animal testing lab, an R&D centre, an animal breeding centre, and residential quarters for staff.

In a move to boost the fisheries sector, the government has proposed the establishment of an export-oriented wholesale fish market in Koheda, Ranga Reddy district. With an estimated cost of ₹47 crore, this market aims to facilitate large-scale fish exports from Telangana, further strengthening the State’s presence in the fisheries industry.

These investments mark a significant step in Telangana’s commitment to modernising animal husbandry and fisheries, ensuring sustainable growth and improved economic opportunities for farmers and livestock rearers.