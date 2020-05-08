Telangana to inspect chemical factories after gas leakage in Vishakapatnam

The Telangana government has decided to inspect 36 chemical factories in the state that are being run using gas. The officials will conduct checks to know if the chemical units are using styrene gas. The three-day inspection process will be conducted on behalf of the Industries and Factories department.

"Around 36 units are using industrial gas and most of them are medium enterprises with a capital of Rs 50 crore," said Industries department secretary Jayesh Ranjan. To establish a factory, permissions are required at every stage including from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. The board also monitors as what the industries are storing, Ranjan added.

The Telangana government also alerted the disaster management team in the state after the Vishakapatnam gas leakage incident which claimed the lives of at least 11 people and sickened many. People within the 2 km radius of the area were evacuated.

Meanwhile, the AP government directed the Aarogyasri trust to cover all the medical bills of Vishakapatnam gas leak patients. According to the principal of Andhra medical college, PV Sudhakar, people who fell sick in gas leakage incident will be discharged by today afternoon.