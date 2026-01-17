Telangana to lead Global AI revolution with new innovation hub

Hyderabad: As global leaders gather for the World Economic Forum annual meeting to navigate the future of the digital economy, the Telangana government is preparing to unveil a game-changing asset for the global technology ecosystem.

On January 20, 2026, in a landmark step toward positioning Telangana as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the state will formally launch Telangana AI Innovation Hub, which serves as the world’s first ‘Global AI Proving Ground’ for enterprise and population-scale solutions.

“Telangana has successfully evolved from India’s technology hub to the world’s innovation capital,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “At Davos, we are not just asking for investments; we are offering collaboration. We are inviting the world to build the future of AI in Telangana, where innovation meets talent.”

The TAIH was designed as a catalyst for innovation across deep tech domains like AI, quantum computing, chip design, and other frontier technologies. Anchored in Telangana’s progressive AI strategy, TAIH marks a decisive shift from policy intent to large-scale execution.

TAIH functions as a unified execution engine - it is the first in the country to bring together talent, infrastructure, datasets, acceleration, startups, enterprise innovation, capital, applied research, product design and testing and other capacity-building initiatives within a single, unified platform.

“The world does not need another incubator; it needs an innovation sandbox,” explained D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs.

“With the launch of TAIH, we are providing a live, cutting-edge innovation platform across deep-tech domains, supported by world- class infrastructure. With the launch of TAIH, we are positioning Telangana as a global innovation engine where the world’s safest, enterprise-grade products are engineered for the world.”

Highlighting the institutional vision, Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C Department, said, “TAIH’s distinct strength lies in its design, an institution engineered for speed, scale and impact.

By blending startup agility, enterprise capability, and government credibility and scale, it enables rapid innovation, accelerates product-market fit, attracts venture capital and ensures solutions and products move beyond pilots into large-scale commercial deployments across sectors.”