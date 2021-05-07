Telangana to obtain testing kits from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

To meet the demand of the antigen kits in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government has shifted its focus towards the southern states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to procure testing kits. Meanwhile, the oxygen for the state is being sourced from foreign countries as the local companies here are facing a similar crisis due to the rise in demand.

Principal Secretary (industries and commerce) Jayesh Ranjan said that the government is trying to get the kits from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as there is a huge outbreak in Delhi. However, the government won't stop procuring the testing kits from Delhi.

"Usually, we obtain around six to seven lakh kits every week and getting them from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will improve the supply further and there won't be any shortage," Jayesh Ranjan added.

Speaking on the oxygen shortage, Jayesh Ranjan said that the government is trying to source oxygen-related equipment from the foreign countries as medical cargo with flights is still permitted, despite the ban of commercial flights to some countries.