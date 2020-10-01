Telangana to protect tribals rights

Mulugu: The new Revenue Act introduced by the State government is well-versed to resolve all land related issues, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.



Speaking at a preparatory meeting of TRS for the upcoming graduates council seat here on Wednesday, she said that existing disputes over the forest land would be resolved by the new law. She spoke at length about the new revenue law, LRS, ORFR, I/70 law, GO 58 and 59.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen on protecting the forest land rights of the tribals. I took some issues related to the Forest land to the notice of the CM. The CM said that entire land in the State would be digitalised. The digital registration would clear the land right and ownership disputes in the future," she added. The State government is likely to issue a green colour passbook for agriculture land and a maroon colour passbook for a non-agriculture land, she added.

The minister said that the guidelines for the 1/70 Act are also being prepared to provide rights to the tribal and non-tribal land owners. She said that those who hold ROFR pattas are also eligible to avail government schemes. "A blood bank would be set up in Mulugu," the minister said. She told the party cadres to focus on voter enrolment for the Graduates Constituency seat.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish and Farmers Debt Relief Commission Chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu were also present.