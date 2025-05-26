Telangana to Provide Indiramma Housing to Transgender Traffic Assistants in Hyderabad

In a landmark move promoting inclusivity, the Telangana government has announced that transgender traffic assistants employed in Hyderabad will be allotted homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. This was confirmed by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya, during a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

The Minister, popularly known as Seethakka, highlighted the historic recruitment of 44 transgender individuals as Traffic Assistants in December 2024, calling it a significant milestone for both Telangana and India. “This program has delivered dignity, opportunity, and inclusion,” she said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to equal opportunities.

Currently, 38 of these transgender assistants serve with the Hyderabad Police Traffic Department. Minister Anasuya further revealed plans to allot houses under the disability quota and explore more government job roles for transgender persons. “Our goal is equality in opportunity and building a society that embraces everyone,” she added.

The government is also expanding support through initiatives like the Maitri Clinics in various districts and intends to broaden transgender employment across departments.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand praised the swift recruitment process, completed within ten days under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s directive. He lauded the traffic assistants’ exemplary discipline and performance, noting no complaints have been filed against them. The department will also support those interested in private security roles.

Anitha Ramachandran, Secretary of Women and Child Welfare, said Telangana’s inclusive step has gained national attention, with other states seeking guidance. Traffic officials confirmed that the assistants have integrated well, managing duties with dedication and professionalism.

Members of the transgender community expressed heartfelt gratitude, sharing how the initiative transformed their lives after years of marginalization. “For 76 years, we were invisible. Today, we stand proudly alongside police officers,” said one assistant. They requested benefits equivalent to those given to home guards and thanked the government for recognizing them as equals rather than exceptions.

Based on the positive feedback, Telangana plans to further expand this pioneering initiative, becoming the first state in India to formally integrate transgender persons into government service.