Telangana to reel under scorching heat in coming days

Hyderabad: Predicting the scorching days ahead this summer, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for most of the districts in the State. THE IMD predicts the maximum temperature up to 45 degrees Celsius in this week. Apart from orange alert it has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, where the temperature is expected to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius.



The highest maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad on Wednesday. Other districts that recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius are Jagtial (41.5), Mancherial (41), Kumuram Bheem (40.5), Nalgonda (40.5), Adilabad (40.3), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (40.3), Mulugu (40.3), and Nagarkurnool (40.1). In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khairatabad.

The IMD Had also predicted normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, on Tuesday.