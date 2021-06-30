Telangana to roll out vaccination for 18-plus

Hyderabad : Telangana will roll out Covid vaccination for 18 years and above age group from July 1.

The first dose of the vaccine will be administered at 940 vaccination centres across the state, Director of Public Health, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao announced on Wednesday.



In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 100 vaccination centres will operate for first dose for 18 years and above age group with prior online booking using the Co-Win portal. In other urban local bodies, 204 vaccination centres will operate for first dose for the same group with prior online booking.



At all the 636 rural primary health centres, the first dose will be given for 18 years and above age group in walk-in mode.



The director said this arrangement will continue till July 3.



While the government allowed private hospitals to administer Covid vaccines to 18 and above age group in the last week of May, this is the first time that government-run vaccination centres will specifically cater to this group.



However, a large number of people in this age group were already covered under the vaccination for high risk groups and superspreaders over the last one month.



In another key decision, the Director announced that second dose of Covishield will be given between 14 and 16 weeks from first dose. Those due for second dose will now have to wait for two more weeks.



The decision has apparently been taken in view of shortage of the vaccine doses in the state. According to officials, nearly 30 lakh people are due for second dose in July.



The state is expected to receive only 21 lakh doses during July while private players are likely to procure seven lakh doses. There will be shortage for those due for second dose during the month.



Meanwhile, over 1.91 lakh doses were administered at 1,562 vaccination centres across the state on Wednesday. They comprise 94,92,690 first dose and 15,77,309 second dose.



With this, the state has so far administered 1,10,69,989 doses.



Nearly 47 lakh people in the age group 18-44 have been vaccinated. Over 39 lakh people in 45-60 group and over 24 lakh people above 60 years have been vaccinated.