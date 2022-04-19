Telangana told to expedite ex gratia payment to kin of dead farmers

Hyderabad: The Division Bench on Monday directed the State government to expedite the process of payment of ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh each to the kin of deceased farmers in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district, and adjourned the PIL for hearing after summer vacation.



The Chief Justice Bench was hearing a plea filed by Bannuru Kondala Reddy, a social activist from Medak district, seeking a direction to the State government to pay ex gratia to the kin of deceased farmers who committed suicide after crop failure.

The Division Bench had earlier ordered for the personal appearance of Principal Secretary, Revenue in the event of non-payment of ex gratia to the dependants.

Vasudha Nagraj, counsel for the petitioner, informed the Bench that through GO 173 dated September 22, 2015, the State government had extended the ex gratia to 13 families in Vikarabad district, 23 families in Yadadri-Bhongir district, four families in Peddapalli district.

She said that except for 12 families in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district, the State government had paid ex gratia to the deceased farmers' dependents from the above noted districts.