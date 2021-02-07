Telangana top cop takes Covid jab

Hyderabad: State Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy Saturday took Covid-19 vaccine shot on the first day of the launch of the vaccination drive for police and revenue department employees.

The DGP visited a PHC in Tilaknagar to take the vaccine. The staff of the centre administered the vaccine to the DGP. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the vaccine was very safe and added that there should not be any kind of fear about the vaccine.

He said that their department was ready to drive out the fears of the people of the State on the issue. He said that the police and the Health department staff had rendered relentless services during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Health department of the State has made elaborate arrangements to administer the vaccine to 1,88,402 employees of police and revenue department of the State. The vaccine drive for private and government staff of the State was over on Friday.