Telangana: TRS councillor brutally murdered in broad daylight in Mahbubabad

A brutal murder took place in the broad daylight at the district headquarters of Mahabubabad in Telangana. Going into the details, Banoth Ravi Naik, TRS councillor of the 8th ward in Manukota municipality, was brutally murdered on Thursday morning. While he was riding his bike in Pathipaka Colony in Mahabubabad town when he was stopped by unidentified persons and brutally chopped to death with axes.



The assassination of a tribal councilor belonging to the ruling TRS party in the centre of the town has become a sensation. The accused who were already hiding in the colony were attacked at once. The locals rushed Ravi to hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. The body was then moved to the mortuary for postmortem and a case has been registered and is being investigated. The full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.