Telangana trying to benchmark against best in the world: KTR

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao, claimed that the industrialists in the United States of America (USA) were impressed by the Telangana government’s Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS) policy. Laying the foundation stone for the Telangana Toy Park, he stated that Telangana aimed to benchmark against the best in the world, not just in India.

Rama Rao, along with Minister G Jagadish Reddy, inaugurated several industrial units, including MSMEs, the Industrial Area Local Authority office, and the Telangana Industrialists Federation’s office. Speaking at the Telangana Industrial Pragathi Utsavam, he highlighted the State’s progress in sectors such as agriculture, power, welfare education, and industries.

He emphasised the holistic and balanced growth in Telangana, remarking that the State was governed by a people-centric rule. Reflecting on his recent visit to the USA, he shared the accolades received for the TS-iPASS policy, where officials face penalties for delays in granting permissions. He mentioned an American industrialist who acknowledged that no other State in the USA had such a policy. He further noted that despite Telangana representing only 3 percent of the country’s population, it had received 30 national awards, highlighting the State’s focus on welfare and development.

He commended Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for prioritising drinking water and irrigation, and he mentioned the remarkable growth of Hyderabad, acknowledged by renowned actor Superstar Rajinikanth. He applauded the uninterrupted power supply in Telangana, contrasting it with the situation in Gujarat, which had a two-day power holiday as per a letter from Gujarat Vikas Nigam, the State once governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded CM’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to future generations, emphasizing his focus on the next generation rather than the next election.