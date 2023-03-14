Telangana: TSBIE braces for Inter exams; 9,47,699 to write at 1,473 centres

Hyderabad: The scorching heat waves have become a major concern for the Intermediate students who will be appearing for the exams from Wednesday, especially for those whose centres are allotted in government junior colleges, as they lack basic facilities.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up with elaborate arrangements at all the exam centers.

Around 947,699, including 482,677 first-year students and 465,022 in second year will be appearing for the exam across Telangana. The exams will be conducted at 1,473 centers---614 government junior colleges and 859 private government colleges.

According to TSBIE, the first year exams will commence with part II (second language paper-I) on March 15; the second year exams will begin with part II (second language paper II) on March 16. The exams conclude on April 4.

A total of 26,333 invigilators have been appointed for all the centres. The centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras. Similarly, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads have been constituted to oversee the exams. B Jayaprada Bai, Regional Joint Director and Controller of Examination, TS BIE, said keeping in view the hot temperature, as per orders of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, all necessary arrangements have been made. They include putting up tents at centres, keeping water pitchers in all classrooms, deploying ASHA workers at all centres, besides Medical and Health department staff along with medical kits. These kits consist of ORS packets along with first- aid tools.

They will be available at all centres. The RTC buses will be plying before and after exams for the convenience of students. The board has instructed that all basic facilities like benches, fans, lights and drinking water should be provided at all centres, especially government colleges. Jayaprada Bai said that to enable students to reach the allotted centres without facing hardships the board has given centre located app to them, as every year students find it difficult to locate the centres. By just downloading the app from play store a student can locate the center. To ensure smooth conduct of exams, Section 144 will be imposed near the centres during the exams

. All tahsildars and district collectors have been asked to ensure that there will be no gathering of people near the centres. A control room has been set up at TSBIE head office (Nampally) and also in all districts. For any clarification candidates can visit from 8 am to 8 pm. Daily round 200-300 calls are receiving at the toll-free number 040-24601010-040-24655027 regarding examination time, location of centres along with Tele-Mana helpline Apart from this the board has collaborated with Roshni Counselling to guide students, she added.