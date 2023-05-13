Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Telangana: TSBIE notifies admissions for Intermediate admissions
- The admission process will begin from May 15, classes will start from June 1 and admissions are to be completed by June 30
- Principals of all junior colleges have been instructed to make provisional admissions on the basis of the internet marks memos
Hyderabad: The students who has successfully completed their SSC exams can now soon look for intermediate courses as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has notified its admission schedule. The admission process will begin from May 15, classes will start from June 1 and admissions are to be completed by June 30.
Principals of all junior colleges have been instructed to make provisional admissions on the basis of the internet marks memos. The admission will be confirmed after submission of original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by the school authorities.
During the period of admissions, the managements have been asked to display prominently the number of sections sanctioned by the Board for the academic year 2023-24 and number of seats filled and vacant seats in each section. The colleges have been told to update the information on a daily basis.