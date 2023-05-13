Telangana: TSBIE notifies admissions for Intermediate admissions

Hyderabad: The students who has successfully completed their SSC exams can now soon look for intermediate courses as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has notified its admission schedule. The admission process will begin from May 15, classes will start from June 1 and admissions are to be completed by June 30.

Principals of all junior colleges have been instructed to make provisional admissions on the basis of the internet marks memos. The admission will be confirmed after submission of original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by the school authorities.

During the period of admissions, the managements have been asked to display prominently the number of sections sanctioned by the Board for the academic year 2023-24 and number of seats filled and vacant seats in each section. The colleges have been told to update the information on a daily basis.