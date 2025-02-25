Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers Race to Save Trapped Workers

Rescue operations are underway to reach eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district for over 72 hours. The collapse, which occurred on February 22, has posed significant challenges for emergency teams attempting to clear debris and establish access.

Authorities have deployed personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Navy’s MARCOS commandos, and tunnel experts, to aid in the rescue. Sniffer dogs and specialized rat miners from Uttarakhand, known for their expertise in navigating tight underground spaces, have been brought in to assist. However, heavy muck and structural instability continue to hinder progress.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the site and held discussions with officials overseeing the rescue. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Jupally Krishna Rao accompanied him to assess the situation.

State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao expressed concerns over the workers’ survival, citing the extensive debris and waterlogging inside the tunnel. "Given the conditions, survival chances are very slim," he stated. Dewatering efforts are ongoing, but the presence of mangled metal structures and collapsed sections has slowed operations.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad confirmed that teams are working to clear a path for a locomotive to access the site. Large machinery, including bulldozers and gas cutters, is being used to remove obstructions, but progress remains slow.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao has demanded a judicial probe into the collapse, attributing it to alleged negligence by the current administration. He also criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for failing to ensure proper safety protocols before resuming work on the project after a four-year hiatus.

On the other hand, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy urged against politicizing the issue, stating that efforts should remain focused on the rescue mission. “This is one of the toughest operations, and all agencies are working together. Politics should not take precedence over saving lives,” he said.

Family members of the trapped workers, including those from Jharkhand, have been brought to the site. The Jharkhand government has arranged for their travel and is in touch with Telangana authorities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 500 personnel remain engaged in the operation. Experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have been consulted to determine the safest approach to rescue the trapped workers.

Authorities continue efforts to create an alternative access point while reinforcing unstable sections of the tunnel. The rescue mission remains ongoing, with officials estimating that it could take several more days before reaching the trapped workers.