Telangana: Two killed in lorry and bus collision in Jangaon district

Hyderabad: A serious road accident occurred today (Sunday) in Jangaon district, involving a Telangana RTC Rajdhani bus that collided with a sand lorry parked on the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway in Nidigonda, Raghunathapalli mandal.

In the incident, two individuals lost their lives, identified as Pulamati Om Prakash, 75, and Navdeep Singh, both residents of Hanmakonda. Six others sustained serious injuries and were promptly taken to a local hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the front of the bus. Local residents promptly alerted the Jangaon police, who arrived on the scene to facilitate rescue operations.

Following the incident, the bus was left obstructing the highway, leading to significant traffic congestion. Police are actively managing the situation, working to clear the road while a case has been registered for further investigation. The bus driver has been detained by Jangaon police for questioning regarding the circumstances of the crash.