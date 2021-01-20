Telangana urges Centre to expedite projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sought implementation of pending projects under the Smart City, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), Swachh Bharat Mission and other programmes in the meeting of Parliamentary standing committee on Urban Development.

A meeting of the Standing Committee of the Parliament on Urban Development was held in the city headed by the committee chairman Jagadambika Pal. The committee discussed the issues related to both Telugu states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar made a Powerpoint presentation on the various central government projects in the State. He also raised the issue of pending projects under various central government programs including Smart City, AMRUT, Street Vendors policy implementation, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, urban poverty eradication program.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay, senior officials from the states of Andhra Pradesh were also present.