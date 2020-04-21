Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy distributes grocery items among people hit by lockdown at Huzurnagar in Suryapet

Huazurnagar (Suryapet): TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy took part in lockdown relief measures among the people hit by lockdown at Huzurnagar in Suryapet district on Monday.

He distributed food grains and vegetables to 200 local auto drivers in a program organised at the party office and Municipal staff in Huzurnagar municipality office and felicitated them.

He also felicitated Asha workers at the government hospital over their valuable services in preventing corona virus spread. He met the State Bank of India manager and enquired about the status of promise of the State government to issue Rs 1500 for below poverty line families. The TPCC chief later served prepared food to municipal staff at Nereducherla.