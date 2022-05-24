Telangana: Vaddiraju Ravichandra unanimously elected as Rajya Sabha member

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra was unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Returning Officer handed over the election certification to Ravichandra in the presence of ministers and senior leaders of the party. The newly elected MP Ravichandra thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on behalf of the BC organisations for giving him such a big responsibility. He said he would follow the suggestions of the CM for the development of Telangana.

Minister E Dayakar Rao thanked KCR for giving the post to a BC leader. He challenged the BJP leaders to emulate CM KCR in giving benefits to the farmers. He said that not a single State ruled by the BJP had the schemes of Telangana government. He also lashed out at the TPCC president Revanth Reddy questioning whether he was in the Telangana agitation and whether he had attended the meetings of JAC. People will not believe brokers who talk during the elections, he said. "Even fools like Revanth Reddy are talking about Jayashankar. Did he ever garland the photo of Jayashankar Sir? Sir is my guru. We have developed the village of Jayashankar and if the Congress leader wants to witness, let us go there," said Dayakar Rao.

Rythu Bandhu Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the CM was giving opportunity to every caste in the State. Some parties were using castes and religions to create differences in the society. Revanth Reddy is trying to create differences between the castes and religions and it was unfortunate that people like him were coming into politics, he said, alleging that the Congress leader was misleading on the farmers' suicides.

Meanwhile, the two other candidates for Rajya Sabha seats D Damodar Rao and B Parthasarathy Reddy would be filing nominations in the Assembly premises on May 25.