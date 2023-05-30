Telangana varsities to join hands with NTU, Singapore

Hyderabad: The Telangana Universities are planning to join hands with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. Following which, Prof BVR Chowdari, senior executive director and president of Emeritus Materials Research Society of Singapore (MRS-S), India Connect, a special initiative of NTU, Singapore met State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Prof R Limbadri, Chairman and senior education officials on Monday.

Sabitha stated that Telangana has already emerged as a hub for Life Sciences/IT/Bio-Technology/Pharma and other HiTech areas and is poised to be the best destination for Education, Innovation/Incubation and entrepreneurship.

She also outlined the need for State Universities to enter intoacademic collaborations with Nanyang University during their forthcoming delegation visit in July with their top leadership.

Prof BVR Chowdari emphasised the need for strengthening the research culture amongst the universities. He also assured that the support NTU will extend necessary collaboration for capacity building and undertaking joint research projects.