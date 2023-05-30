Live
- Daycare Arrangements Result in Maximum Increase in Job Productivity Among Working Moms KLAY’s Survey Reveals
- Underwater adventures: James Cameron shares secrets of filming ‘Avatar’
- A tale of karma and destiny
- Infertility major problem for humans
- A global call to action against tobacco
- AYUSH Integrated Medicine for Holistic Healing
- Joint replacement surgery
- Appropriate weight gain in pregnancy
- Bystanders in Delhi murder case failed to report crime
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
Telangana varsities to join hands with NTU, Singapore
The Telangana Universities are planning to join hands with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Universities are planning to join hands with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. Following which, Prof BVR Chowdari, senior executive director and president of Emeritus Materials Research Society of Singapore (MRS-S), India Connect, a special initiative of NTU, Singapore met State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Prof R Limbadri, Chairman and senior education officials on Monday.
Sabitha stated that Telangana has already emerged as a hub for Life Sciences/IT/Bio-Technology/Pharma and other HiTech areas and is poised to be the best destination for Education, Innovation/Incubation and entrepreneurship.
She also outlined the need for State Universities to enter intoacademic collaborations with Nanyang University during their forthcoming delegation visit in July with their top leadership.
Prof BVR Chowdari emphasised the need for strengthening the research culture amongst the universities. He also assured that the support NTU will extend necessary collaboration for capacity building and undertaking joint research projects.