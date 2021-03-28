Telangana: VIPs throw Covid protocols to wind

Hyderabad: Are Covid restrictions and rules meant only for the common man? Are public representatives exempted from following health protocols or are they immune to corona virus? On one hand the State Government on Saturday issued orders that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing were mandatory in public places, work spaces, public means of transport and those who violate them would attract prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of IPC. But on the other hand, even senior ministers on Saturday were seen ignoring the health protocols.

Ministers T Harish Rao and T Srinivas Yadav, who launched the 117 specially-designed mobile fish outlets at HMDA grounds, and Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy, who participated in another event, were seen without masks not only when they were on stage but also when they were close to the public.

Physical distance norm was also not followed. Even some officials on stage were seen either pulling down the mask or removing it. At another event, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, who inaugurated the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship-2021 at Velodrome , Osmania University, also did not wear a mask and ignored following the social distance norm.

The Deputy Mayor, who participated in a function organised by the Elders Club International Foundation in Saifabad, did not wear a mask. It may be mentioned here that on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while replying to the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly, urged people to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and to conduct events on a small scale.