Telangana Wakf board allocates 20 lakh aid for poor

Hyderabad: The TS Wakf Board has decided to help around 2,000 poor and needy families in view of lockdown. It has earmarked Rs 20 lakh for the purpose. The first of its kind initiative will address needs of poor families including those staying near 5 prominent dargahs in and around city.



According to official sources, Board Chairman Md Saleem, citing Mansha-e-Wakf (purpose of endowment) under which the funds can be utilised, has taken the decision of identify 2,000 families who will get kits of essential items. The Board has also called for tenders to provide essential supplies. "Traders submitted quotations and some are zeroed in on and the entire process is in final stages," informed the sources.

It is said that the primary purpose of Wakf Board is to support the community, particularly the poor, for their uplift, sometimes referred to as Mansha-e-Wakf. If the Board succeeds in this task, it may take up more with greater funding. Amongst 2000 of the families, 500 would be those staying close to Dargahs, Yousufain (Nampally), Jahangir Peeran (Shadnagar), Hazrath Sadullah Hussaini (Nizamabad), Hazrath Janpak Shaheed (Annaram, Warangal) amongst others. The remaining 1500 would be beneficiaries from the city, who would be entitled to relief after proper verification process.

Each kit will have 10 kg rice, 2 kg edible oil and other essential items for cooking, besides 1 soap and 1 sanitiser. The Association of Save Waqf Properties general secretary, Syed Ifteqar Hussaini, who pursued the matter with Wakf Chairman, welcomed the decision and lauded this as historic. Such a decision was never taken up, even during curfew or riots within the city, he pointed out.