Telangana Waqf Board achieves third position in Umeed portal registration

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Asadullah said that the Board has been fully trained and equipped with Waqf records, including Gazettes and Survey Forms, in digital format as per the requirements of the Umeed Portal.

As a result, 900 checkers have been registered on the Umeed Portal in a short span of time, placing the Telangana Waqf Board at third position nationally. The official added that the Board has been conducting training and awareness programmes for its staff and the Inspector Auditors of Waqf from all districts, who are designated as makers and checkers under the Umeed Rules 2025.

They have been sensitised to the intricacies involved in uploading Waqf property information on the portal, with an emphasis on training and assisting Muthawallies and other stakeholders. The initiative has witnessed considerable progress across districts in a very short period.