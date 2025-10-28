  • Menu
Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Motha Brings Heavy Rain to Andhra and Telangana

x
Highlights

Cyclone Motha is moving closer to Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana is having a short break from rain.

Cyclone Motha is moving towards Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rain will hit Bapatla, Machilipatnam, Ongole, and Guntur.

From tonight, Khammam, Kothagudem, and Nalgonda may also get rain.

In Hyderabad, there may be light rain during the day.

More rain is expected at night.




