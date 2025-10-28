Live
Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Motha Brings Heavy Rain to Andhra and Telangana
Highlights
Cyclone Motha is moving closer to Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana is having a short break from rain.
Cyclone Motha is moving towards Andhra Pradesh.
Heavy rain will hit Bapatla, Machilipatnam, Ongole, and Guntur.
From tonight, Khammam, Kothagudem, and Nalgonda may also get rain.
In Hyderabad, there may be light rain during the day.
More rain is expected at night.
Telangana is having a break in rains now— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 28, 2025
Meanwhile meaty CORE BANDS OF CYCLONE MONTHA ready to smash Bapatla, Machilipatnam, Ongole will further cover Guntur, Vijaywada, Eluru, Narsapuram, Bhimavaram simultaneously
The same DOWNPOURS will cover Khammam, Bhadradri - Kothagudem,… pic.twitter.com/bcYlNhBy91
