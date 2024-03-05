Telangana will be part of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas: Modi

Hyderabad: Adilabad/Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central Government and the state of Telangana have completed almost 10 years and during this period the centre had provided all possible assistance to the state to realize its dreams and aspirations of its people.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating, dedicating to the nation, and laying the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crores on Monday, he said the land of Adilabad stands witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones. These projects include many projects related to energy, environment sustainability and road connectivity in the state. He said that the 800 MW capacity NTPC Unit 2 will further boost the electricity generation capacity of Telangana. He said

the completion of the electrification of Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail lines, foundation stone for two major National Highway projects in Adilabad, Bela and Mulugu will give momentum to the development of Telangana and the entire region and will reduce travel time, will boost tourism and create countless employment opportunities.

Modi said the mantra of his government is the development of the nation by the development of the states. He said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows, and states also benefit from that as they get investment.

He said, “For us development means the development of the poorest of the poor, development of the dalit, tribals, backwards and deprived.” The Prime Minister said that more than 25 crore people were freed from poverty due to the government's welfare schemes for the poor. He said that this mission and campaigns will be further amplified in the next 5 years.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Telangana, Revantha Reddy Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapur Rao and others were among those present at the meeting.