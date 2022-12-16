Telangana will be TB-free by 2024, says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: By 2024 Telangana will be free from tuberculosis, the full involvement of the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana for joining their hands in TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, said Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor and President of IRCS Telangana. She was speaking on the occasion of Indian Red Cross Society Annual General Body Meeting and Presentation of Awards for the years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

During the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, on humanitarian grounds, many international and Indian humanitarian organisations received awards. Governor praised the organisations like the power grid corporation, SCCL and other corporate institutions for coming forward in supporting, donating, and sponsoring different activities.

Few corporate donors and Philanthropists who received awards are Rajesh Srivastava, Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation, Hyderabad received seva award (2019-20,2020-21) for donating Rs 29.97 lakh of mega health camps under CRS, CMD SBI received seva awards for donating ambulance to Red cross society, Tata ProjectsLtd, Hyderabad received seva awards for installing water purification plant , Bharathi Hollikeri, collector of Mancherial received gold medals

While speaking during the meeting, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said "The covid pandemic has disturbed our schedule, not our spirit, during the pandemic, IRCS with full commitment worked round the clock for helping the people. As World Health Organisation (WHO) made a target that the world will be free for TB by 2030 and also our central government stated that India will be free by 2025 whereas Telangana will be free from tuberculosis by 2024, one year ahead of our national target, this is my dream and I am very much confident that we will reach the target and also appealed everyone to come forward to adopt at least one TB patient each for nutritional supplements."