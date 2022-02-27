Telangana: Woman dead due to explosion from a garbage dump in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a woman who was collecting garbage from a garbage dump had killed due to an explosion. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Going into the details, Rangamuni and Sushilamma couple arrived in an auto in the morning to collect garbage in Anandnagar under the Mailardevpalli police station. While her husband was in the vehicle, Sushilamma was collecting garbage.



However, suddenly there was an explosion in the dustbin with a loud noise leaving Sushilamma dead on the spot. Her husband who could not bear it wept a lot. The locals said that they heard a loud noise and came there, they see Sushilamma's dead lying in complete disarray.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and are investigating. According to the police, the couple was staying in Nandanvanam used to have a living by collecting garbage and selling.