Telangana woman rides for 1,400 km on scooty to bring back her son home

Telangana: A woman from Bodhan rode for about 1,400 km on scooty to bring back her son home from Nellore. Razia Sultana travelled from Bodhan to Nellore for his son who was stuck in Nellore due to the lockdown.

Razia Sultana, a government school teacher in Bodhan has brought up her two sons after her husband died 12 years ago. Her younger son Mohammad Nizamuddin has completed intermediate and is undergoing coaching at a medical academy in Hyderabad. Nizamuddin went to Nellore on March 12 after learning that his friend's father fell sick. He was then forced to stay back in Nellore with the announcement of lockdown.

Upset over his son, Razia approached Bodhan ACP Jaipal Reddy and explained the situation. Jaipal Reddy granted a pass to Razia who then rode on a scooty to Nellore on Monday. She then returned to Kamareddy on Wednesday with her son.

Speaking to media, Razia said that she couldn't stay back without seeing her son. "I was stopped at several check posts and later permitted after showing the pass," she said.