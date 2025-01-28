Telangana Worker Among 15 Killed in Saudi Arabia Bus-Trailer Crash

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of 15 workers, including nine Indian nationals, in Saudi Arabia on Monday. Among the deceased was Kapeli Ramesh, a 32-year-old from Metpalli mandal in Jagtial district, Telangana.

The workers were en route to their worksite in the southern port city of Jizan when their bus collided with a trailer. The vehicle, carrying 26 passengers, was involved in a fatal crash that resulted in casualties from multiple countries. In addition to the nine Indians, the deceased included three workers each from Nepal and Ghana, as confirmed by members of the Indian expatriate community.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and 11 passengers, including two from Telangana, sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Indian community representatives in Saudi Arabia have identified the victims and are assisting with coordination efforts for the repatriation of the deceased. Diplomatic channels have been activated to facilitate the process, with Indian authorities in Riyadh working closely with local officials.