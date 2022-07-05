Telangana: Written test for SI posts on August 7, for constables on August 21

Hyderabad: The Police department will be conducting a written examination for the posts of sub-inspector on August 7. The test will be held in Hyderabad and 20 other places in the city.

The authorities concerned said that around 2.45 lakh candidates have applied for the post of SI and they could download their hall-tickets from July 30. Similarly, written examination for the posts of police constables will be held on August 21 and examination centres have been arranged at 40 places in the city. The candidates for constable posts can download their hall tickets from August 10.

Around 6.50 lakh candidates applied for constable posts. A large number of candidates applied for police posts as the notification was released by the State government after four years. While the government issued notification for filling up of 17,516 posts in Police department, it received 12,91,058 applications from the jobless candidates. Of them, 2,76,311 applications were received from women candidates.

For one civil SI post, 447 candidates were competing, 660 candidates in fray for one post of communications SI and 59 candidates are in fray for one constable post. In 2018, the department received 7,19,840 applications for 18,428 posts. This time, the department received 12,91,058 applications for 17,516 posts.