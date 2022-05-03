Telangana: Young man and woman's dead body found In Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad

The bodies of a couple were found under the Abdullapurmet Police Station limits. The bodies of a young man and a young woman were found naked in a desolate area near the Kothagudem Bridge.

Police arrived at the scene and are investigating whether it was a homicide or a suicide. Police believe the lone couple may have been murdered and is suspected to have been killed three days ago.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased belonged to Kavadiguda and was identified as Yashwant and Jyoti. The young woman's face was unrecognisable.

Police spotted the Honda Activa a short distance from the scene and are conducting further investigations into the twin murders.