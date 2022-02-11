Telangana youth finds place on Forbes-30 List

Kodad (Suryapet): Two NITians from Nagpur deriving inspiration from social worker Baba Amte of Maharashtra have given up their jobs and started a social enterprise by name DonateKart to aid genuine NGOs with the help of donors in the form of providing supplies instead of money. The duo has found mention in Forbes India-30 under the category of most effective persons.

n Sandeep Srivastava Sharma hailing from Togarraiin Kodad mandal in Suryapet district and Anil Reddy from Chittoor district in AP were batchmates at the NIT during 2012 -2016. They became close friends and used to take an active part in social service activities through the college club 'Prayas' and were influenced by Baba Amte.

Though they got placements in corporate companies, they decided to take up the task of reaching help to genuine NGOs in the form of materials rather than cash. They set up DonateKart to pursue their passion at a rented building in Nagpur on November 11, 2016 soon after their graduation.

Speaking to Hans India, Srivastava informed that at present they are helping 1,000 NGOs by propagating awareness about their activities through short videos on social media such as Youtube. DonateKart is being run out of Hyderabad.

He said around 10 lakh people extended help the NGOs. Among them 80 percent are Indians.

Srivastava said they supplied materials worth Rs 40 crore so far, which included oxygen concentrators and cylinders, to hospitals and home quarantined persons during the first and the second wave of corona pandemic. He was glad to share that he, co-founders Anil Reddy and Sarang from Maharashtra were listed Forbes India for their services.