Telangana:13-month-old boy dies, 8 hurt in road mishap in Suryapet

A 13-month-old boy died and eight others injured in a road accident that took place on Wednesday late night at Bandameedi Chandupatla of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet. All the victims of a family were heading to Suryapet to attend a funeral.

Getting into details, Bhukya Biksham, a resident of Rampuram Thanda of Mothe mandal in Suryapet is residing in Hyderabad along with his family that consists of Biksham two wives, sons, daughters-in-law and his grandchildren. On Wednesday, Biksham started to his native place along with the family after learning his father Bhukya Bingya death.

When they reached Chivvemla, a DCM van rammed into the car that led to the death of Biksham's grandson. The remaining also sustained severe injuries who were shifted to hospitals in Suryapet and Hyderabad. The victims are yet to be identified. The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

