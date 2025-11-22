Telangana–North East Festival captivates Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thesecond day of the Telangana–North East Connect Techno-Cultural Festival at HITEX, Hyderabad, unfolded as a dynamic celebration of art, dialogue and performance, drawing enthusiastic audiences throughout on Friday.

The day’s events featured simultaneous sessions on women’s empowerment, literature, cinema and performing arts, bringing together distinguished speakers, writers, scholars and practitioners from Telangana and the North Eastern states. These discussions offered fresh perspectives on creativity, cultural identity, and social transformation, highlighting the shared aspirations of both regions.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, the vision behind this initiative, toured various venues across the festival grounds. He interacted with artists, painters, officials, and activists, appreciating their work and encouraging deeper collaboration between Telangana and the North East.

As a poet and author himself, the Governor praised the writers and panelists for their contributions to contemporary literary and cultural discourse.

The evening witnessed electrifying performances, including a fashion show that showcased regional aesthetics. Celebrated Telugu poet and balladeer Goreti Venkanna captivated the audience with evocative renditions of Telangana’s folk traditions and personal narratives, creating moments of profound emotional resonance.

The women’s empowerment session stood out for its powerful testimonies, drawing empathy and attention to pressing social issues. Delegates from the North East also visited the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar We-Hub, Bharosa Centre, and Prajwala, strengthening cross-regional engagement and learning from Telangana’s initiatives in women’s welfare.

Sports activities added another dimension to the festival, with Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardees from both regions participating at the Pullala Gopichand Badminton Academy and GMC Balayogi Stadium. Athletes competed across disciplines and shared inspiring accounts of their journeys, underscoring the role of sports in fostering unity.

Complementing these events, a special film festival at Prasad Multiplex showcased cinema from Telangana and the North East, offering audiences a cinematic exploration of regional narratives and creativity.

The Telangana–North East Connect Festival continues to embody its mission of fostering unity through diversity, celebrating heritage, innovation and shared cultural aspirations.

With its blend of critical discussions, artistic performances, and collaborative initiatives, the festival is emerging as a significant platform for strengthening ties between Telangana and the North Eastern states.