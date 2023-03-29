Telangana's coal belt still dependant on 'Coalbai, Mumbai or Dubai': Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that nothing has changed for the people living in the Singareni coal belt even nine years after the formation of Telangana State.



He was addressing a press conference at Bellampally, Mancherial district as part of his People's March Haath Se Haath Jodo which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.

Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that during the Telangana movement, a slogan became quite popular in the Singareni coal mine areas which said 'Coalbai, Mumbai or Dubai'. It meant that people of this region had the option of working as coal mines workers or migrating to Mumbai or Dubai to work as labourers. He said there were hopes that the situation would change after the formation of Telangana. However, the conditions worsened and now the locals also lost the option of 'coalbai' or working in Singareni Collieries.

The CLP leader highlighted the significant job reduction at Singareni, where employee numbers decreased from 1.05 lakh to 42,000, with local workers constituting 99% of the workforce. Consequently, BRS Government took away the jobs of 60,000 people working in Singareni Collieries. He said there were no fresh recruitments, but only retirements or appointments on dependent posts. He expressed concern about Singareni's wealth being transferred to private companies. He also accused KCR of avoiding the Singareni elections due to fear of defeat. "Should we watch Singareni's wealth fall into the hands of private individuals? Or should we protect our wealth?" he asked.

"CM KCR is the first person who has done damage to Telangana since the time of Nizam. KCR has been deceiving people by making the same promises for nine years. When the election comes, he speaks about Dalit Bandhu, Dalit CM, Gorlu, double bedroom houses, unemployment allowance, Rs 3 lakh assistance for constructing the houses, Podu lands, etc., Once the elections are over, he forgets everything," he said.

Bhatti Vikarmarka pointed out that until 2014, the Congress Government had given financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to Indiramma's houses. However, KCR stopped it by claiming that his government would build double-bedroom houses. Consequently, the poor homeless families neither got assistance under the Indiramma scheme nor got double-bedroom houses. Meanwhile, the cost of construction of houses like the prices of cement, steel and labour has increased by three times. This delay and false promise shattered the dreams of lakhs of homeless people in Telangana, he said.

Referring to a statement made by KCR during the statehood movement that he would come to Tribal areas, sit on a chair and distribute all Podu lands, Bhatti asked whether the Chief Minister could not find a chair or a place to put a chair in the last nine years.

The CLP leader criticized CM KCR for his alleged reluctance to pay compensation to rain and hail-affected farmers. The government had previously announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre for affected farmers. However, he said that during a recent meeting in Hyderabad, KCR asked officials to focus on estimating losses rather than distributing compensation, demonstrating a lack of commitment to genuinely helping farmers and suggesting an intent to deceive them. He claimed that CM KCR was now trying to cheat farmers by delaying compensation payments.

"The BJP Government is trying to punish Rahul Gandhi for raising his voice against their corruption. After disqualification, they are not trying to render him homeless. People would answer for all these actions of the BJP Govt in the next elections. No matter how many times Rahul Gandhi gets disqualified, every time people will elect him and send him back to the Parliament. The history of the Gandhi family and its sacrifices and dedication knew to everyone," he said.

The CLP leader mentioned Bellampally residents' ongoing water problems and the BRS government's failure to provide fresh water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He accused the government of using the scheme primarily to sell pipes rather than addressing the water issues faced by the people. He criticized the local MLA for allegations of encroaching lands in the constituency and misusing public money for personal real estate ventures. He also mentioned the inadequate staff facilities at Bellampally Government Hospital and the lack of development in the area due to poor governance and leadership.

DCC President Kokkirala Surekha, PCC Vice President Madan Mohan Rao and other senior leaders were present at the press conference.