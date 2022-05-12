Telangana's Coconut's Prasad New Idea to Start Cottage Industry

A youngster from Telangana State has proved that there are no limitations to entrepreneurship. An aspirant named Picheti Prasad, who belongs to Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has set an example for unemployed youth with his new business idea. He has been a tailor by profession, but the recent pandemic has worsened his financial situation.

Thus, he visited a temple to pray to God to remove all the obstacles in his life, and there he got an idea by seeing a broken coconut. To implement the idea of starting his own cottage industry, he approached the temple authorities and made an agreement with them to collect the coconut shells. He then started supplying those coconut shells to the coconut processing industries in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Speaking to the media, he said that he employed two persons to run his business. When asked about the pricing, he said the dried coconut shells are priced at Rs 12000 per quintal. Also, he has plans to start a new industry that supplies raw materials to the coconut-based industries. He is now requesting the government to provide him with financial support to expand his business