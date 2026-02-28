Telangana’s first greenfield highway to transform connectivity

A major leap in highway infrastructure is underway with the construction of a four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Khammam to Devarapalle, marking a milestone as the first such corridor in Telangana. Taken up by the National Highways Authority of India under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the 162-kilometre project is designed to significantly improve connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while boosting economic growth.

The project is being implemented in five construction packages, covering stretches from Thallampadu to Devarapalle. The Khammam division of the Hyderabad Project Implementation Unit oversees over 105 kilometres, while the remaining stretch falls under the Vijayawada PIU. Once completed, the highway will serve as a crucial link under the Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam inter-corridor route.

Envisioned as a modern corridor, it features advanced traffic management systems, solar-based lighting, and incident management services. Road safety has been prioritised through the installation of road studs, informatory markings, and improved signages.

Interchange locations with entry and exit ramp plazas are planned to ensure smooth traffic flow. The project also incorporates sustainable initiatives, including avenue plantation and mural art on structures. Wayside amenities and toilet blocks have been proposed to enhance commuter convenience.

According to project details, the new alignment is expected to reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Rajamahendravaram by 56 kilometres and between Khammam and Devarapalle by 24 kilometres. Travel time could be reduced by two to four hours, alongside substantial savings in fuel. Beyond connectivity, the highway is expected to decongest the existing NH-65 and NH-16, lower accident rates, and stimulate tourism. By passing through uninhabited areas, the corridor minimises disruption to village settlements while opening new opportunities for regional development.