Telangana's Jeevanji Deepti Wins Bronze at Paris Paralympics 2024; CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates

Telangana's Jeevanji Deepti has brought pride to the nation by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Competing in the women's 400-meter T20 race, Deepti's remarkable achievement showcases her determination and skill on the world stage.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to Deepti, praising her for proving that talent knows no barriers. In his message, he emphasized that Deepti's success serves as an inspiration to everyone, demonstrating that physical challenges cannot stand in the way of excellence.

CM Revanth Reddy also took this opportunity to congratulate all Indian athletes who have won medals at the Paralympics 2024, acknowledging their outstanding achievements on this global platform.