Telangana’s minority welfare budget sees major boost for 2025-26

The Telangana government has significantly increased its budget allocation for minority welfare in the 2025-26 financial year, reflecting its commitment to uplifting marginalised communities. The budget for the minority welfare department now stands at ₹3,591 crore, a notable rise from the ₹2,997.01 crore allocated in 2024-25, marking an increase of ₹593 crore.

Focus on youth empowerment

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, while presenting the budget, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the security and well-being of minorities. A significant portion of the funds—₹840 crore—has been earmarked for the rajiv yuva vikasam scheme, a programme designed to provide self-employment opportunities to young individuals from minority backgrounds.

Integrated residential schools initiative

In a bid to promote inclusivity in education, the government is taking steps to integrate the telangana minorities residential educational institutions society (TMREIS) schools with the newly established young india residential schools (YIRS). Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, speaking at a foundation stone-laying event in Kondurg last year, emphasised the importance of a unified educational environment. “Segregating students based on caste and religion creates division. Our goal is to ensure that students from all backgrounds learn together in integrated residential schools,” he stated.

However, officials clarified that this move does not signify a merger of TMREIS with YIRS. Instead, TMREIS institutions currently operating from rented premises will be relocated to integrated school campuses. Within these complexes, designated blocks will be allocated for TMREIS students, allowing them access to shared facilities such as libraries, playgrounds, and common areas alongside their peers from other communities.

Additionally, officials assured that the integration will not affect the schools constructed under the multi-sectoral development plan (MSDP) for TMREIS. The initiative is aimed at providing students with better resources while maintaining the distinct identity of TMREIS institutions.