Tellam Venkata Rao joined the Congress

Bhandrachalam: Bhadradri Kothagudem District Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao has joined the Congress party, in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Tellam Venkatarao, who is a disciple of Minister Ponguleti, won as MLA of Bhadrachalam from BRS party. Since winning, he has been trying to join the Congress party.

A few days ago, he participated in the Congress party programme in the presence of minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in the Parliament Review of Mahabubabad.

Dr. Venkatarao was seen on the stage at Rahul Gandhi's meeting in Tukkuguda last night. While Venkata Rao invited Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the party by wearing a scarf in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy...



