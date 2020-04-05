Telugu association of Scotland (TAS) virtually celebrates Ugadi

In the view of the COVID-19 outbreak which has taken numerous lives globally, several countries announced lockdown and asked to avoid any gatherings. However, nothing had stopped the Telugus in Scotland from celebrating Ugadi.

The Telugu Association of Scotland had called on digital celebrations for Ugadi this year. They welcomed the new year by making use of the technology and social media platforms. The association shared the celebrations on social media.

To keep up the spirit, the Telugu enthusiasts in Scotland were asked to share any of their videos having traditional touch including Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and any other dance videos or singing videos.

The initiative had been a grand success after several Telugu people in Scotland shared the videos to TAS. And kids reading Telugu rhymes has showcased their interest in the language. All the videos were shared on the 'TAS Facebook group'.



























