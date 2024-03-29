Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool

Nagarkurnool: On the occasion of the foundation day of Telugu Desam Party in Nagar Kurnool District Center on Friday, the leaders and workers of the party garlanded the portrait of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and cut a cake to celebrate.

On this occasion, the spokesperson of Nagar Kurnool Parliament, Koppula Ramesh, said, "Telugu Desam Party fans, workers and leaders wished 42nd foundation day.