Telugu Pride Shines at 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu in Florida

The 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu concluded triumphantly in Tampa, Florida, celebrating Telugu culture with grandeur. Over 20,000 attendees witnessed dazzling performances by stars like Allu Arjun, Balakrishna, and Venkatesh.

Music maestros Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman captivated the crowd, while organizers led by Convenor Guttikonda Srinivas ensured flawless execution. The event also embraced philanthropy, donating ₹85 lakh to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Honoring legends and showcasing rich traditions, the three-day celebration lived up to its theme — “Never Before, Ever After.” It marked a proud moment for the global Telugu community, uniting culture, entertainment, and social service.