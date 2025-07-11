Live
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
Telugu Pride Shines at 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu in Florida
Highlights
The 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu concluded triumphantly in Tampa, Florida, celebrating Telugu culture with grandeur. Over 20,000 attendees witnessed...
The 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu concluded triumphantly in Tampa, Florida, celebrating Telugu culture with grandeur. Over 20,000 attendees witnessed dazzling performances by stars like Allu Arjun, Balakrishna, and Venkatesh.
Music maestros Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman captivated the crowd, while organizers led by Convenor Guttikonda Srinivas ensured flawless execution. The event also embraced philanthropy, donating ₹85 lakh to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.
Honoring legends and showcasing rich traditions, the three-day celebration lived up to its theme — “Never Before, Ever After.” It marked a proud moment for the global Telugu community, uniting culture, entertainment, and social service.
Next Story