Telugu States to witness pre-monsoon showers

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness isolated showers and moderate rains at several places in the coming week.

While normal temperatures are likely to stay in northern parts of the State, the southern Telangana and Rayalaseema will see dry and hot weather with strong winds, heat waves and evening isolated showers.

Mixed weather with isolated rains, hot, dry, pockets of heat waves are predicted in north coastal areas of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Pre-monsoon widespread thunderstorms, moderate rains to heavy rains followed by cool weather till mornings are also to be seen.

Strong gusty winds, thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains are likely in south coastal AP and southern parts of Rayalaseema.