Telugu Student Nalla Naveen Dies in Cyprus Road Accident

27-year-old Nalla Naveen, a Telugu student and delivery worker, died in a road accident in Limassol, Cyprus. His friends started a GoFundMe to help his family with funeral costs.

A young man from Telugu, named Nalla Naveen, died in a road accident on May 9 in Limassol, a city in Cyprus. Naveen was 27 years old. He was studying and working as a food delivery person.

The accident happened on a busy road. Two cars crashed into each other. One of the cars then hit Naveen’s bike. He fell on the road.

Naveen was taken to the hospital. But the doctors said he was already dead when he arrived. A helmet was found near his bike, but it is not clear if he was wearing it.

The police said a 21-year-old driver made a wrong turn and hit another car. That second car then hit Naveen. Both drivers tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The police later arrested the 21-year-old driver.

Naveen’s friends started a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral costs. One friend said, “Naveen was kind and caring. His death has made his family very sad and they need help.”





